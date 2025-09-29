Islam Makhachev can beat Jack Della Maddalena, says UFC champion

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili believes Islam Makhachev stands a real chance of defeating Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322.

Later this year, Islam Makhachev will challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight championship. If he’s able to get the job done, he will join an exclusive group of fighters who have been able to win world titles in two different weight classes.

While it’s going to be a tough challenge, Islam Makhachev certainly has the tools necessary to win the strap at 170 pounds. There are different theories on how it’s all going to play out, but the prevailing thought is that this will serve as the toughest test of Islam’s career to date.

Someone who knows what it feels like to overcome the odds is none other than Merab Dvalishvili, the current king of the bantamweight division. In a recent interview, he made it clear that while it will be tough, Islam Makhachev is more than capable of beating JDM.

Merab Dvalishvili discusses Jack Della Maddalena vs Islam Makhachev

“It’s going to be hard for him, but it’s possible for Islam Makhachev to win the second belt,” Dvalishvili said in an interview with Helen Yee. “JDM is a great fighter, a great striker, but Islam is tricky. He has good wrestling, and he’s a southpaw.

“He doesn’t get hit, but he takes people down and he mauls people. Also, we all see the JDM-Belal Muhammad fight, and I’m sure Islam will take lots of lessons from the this fight and maybe make adjustments. It’s possible. It’s going to be hard, but Islam can win the second belt.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of who you’re backing in this clash, there’s no denying that it’s one of the most interesting fights of the year – and we can’t wait to see it.