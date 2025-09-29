Dana White Offers Fighters Two Options: Ali Act or Zuffa Boxing Rule

Dana White clarified his intentions for the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act during an interview on CBS Sports with the award-winning Brian Campbell, emphasizing that his organization will not alter the law but will introduce a parallel framework.

“There will be zero changes to the Muhammad Ali Act. Not one word will be changed in the Muhammad Ali Act. We’re gonna add on to it,” he said. Under White’s plan, fighters can choose to operate under the existing Ali Act or opt into a new set of rules offered by his Zuffa Boxing venture.

The Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act was enacted in 2000 to protect fighters from unfair contracts, conflicts of interest, and opaque financial practices. It expanded upon the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996 by imposing federal oversight on promoters and managers, mandating financial disclosures, and limiting the duration of exclusive promotional agreements to one year. The law was designed to prevent promoters from exploiting boxers through indefinite or coercive contracts and to promote transparent rankings and match arrangements.

White argued that while the original law had commendable goals, it has constrained the growth and innovation of boxing. “The Muhammad Ali Act was put in place with all good intentions, but I think it’s held the business back,” he said.

He suggested that traditional promoters lack the vision to expand boxing’s reach, asserting that Zuffa Boxing will bring a broader perspective to the sport. By offering an alternative regulatory model, White intends to create a competitive environment in which fighters can seek more favorable terms and new promotional opportunities.

Critics of White’s proposal have raised concerns that a separate framework could weaken the unified protections that the Ali Act provides. Some fear that dividing the sport into two parallel systems might enable promoters to bypass federal requirements on financial transparency and independent rankings. A former boxing champion noted that removing or diluting disclosure obligations could mirror issues faced in mixed martial arts, where fighters lack the legal right to review event revenue or challenge payout structures.

White’s timing coincides with Zuffa Boxing’s recent partnership with Paramount, making CBS Sports the exclusive U.S. broadcaster for his shows beginning in 2026.