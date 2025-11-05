Former UFC Champion BJ Penn Arrested for Sixth Time in 2025

Former UFC two-division champion BJ Penn faces another legal issue after Hawaii Island police arrested and charged him with third-degree assault following an incident early Tuesday morning in Hilo. The 46-year-old fighter was taken into custody on November 4, 2025, marking his latest run-in with law enforcement in a troubling pattern.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault at approximately 1 a.m. at a residence on Kanoa Street in Hilo. A 45-year-old male victim reported that Penn punched and kicked him multiple times before the victim was able to leave the area and contact police. The victim later sought medical treatment for his injuries at Hilo Benioff Medical Center.

Officers located Penn at 11:50 a.m. on Lehua Street in Hilo, where he was arrested without incident. His bail was set at $1,000, which he posted and was subsequently released. Penn is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on December 2 at 1 p.m. in Hilo District Court.

This arrest represents the latest chapter in what has become a deeply concerning series of legal troubles for the UFC Hall of Famer. Since late May 2025, Penn has been arrested five times, primarily related to allegations involving family members and violations of protective orders.

The pattern began in late May when Penn was arrested twice in two days on charges of abuse of a family or household member. His mother, Lorraine Shin, filed for a restraining order against her son, claiming she experienced extreme psychological abuse. In court documents, Shin stated that Penn accused her of being an impostor who “killed his family” and assumed her identity.

Shin expressed her belief that Penn may be suffering from Capgras syndrome, a rare psychiatric disorder that causes individuals to believe their loved ones have been replaced by identical impostors. This condition is often associated with brain injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, or other psychiatric disorders.

Penn was arrested again on May 30 for failing to appear in court, claiming he had contracted COVID-19. A fourth arrest followed on June 12 for violating the temporary restraining order. In September, Penn was arrested a fifth time for entering a property in violation of a court-ordered protection order, with bail set at $2,000.

In October, Judge Peter Kubota of the Hawaii Third Circuit Court ordered Penn to undergo a mental health evaluation to assess his competency and criminal responsibility in his pending cases. The evaluation results could significantly impact the direction of his legal challenges.

Penn’s history with law enforcement extends beyond 2025. In January 2015, he was arrested in Kihei, Hawaii, and charged with assault after allegedly punching a friend, Kuuipo Mokiao, outside a bar, fracturing his eye socket. The case was resolved without formal conviction, reportedly after Penn agreed to pay medical bills.

Stephen R. Sylvanie for USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, Penn was involved in a bar fight at the Lava Shack in Pahoa, Hawaii, where footage showed him being knocked down and later mounting another man and punching him repeatedly. UFC President Dana White released Penn from the organization following the incident, stating Penn needed to focus on his personal life before considering fighting again.

In January 2021, Penn was arrested for suspected DUI in Honokaa, Hawaii, after officers observed signs of impairment during a reckless driving incident. Video footage from the arrest showed Penn yelling racial expletives at police while being placed in a vehicle.

Penn’s fighting career placed him among the sport’s elite competitors. He became the second fighter in UFC history to win championships in multiple weight divisions, capturing both the lightweight and welterweight titles. He was the first non-Brazilian to win the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship at black belt level. In 2015, Penn was inducted as the inaugural member of the UFC Hall of Fame’s modern-era wing.​