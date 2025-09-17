Former UFC Champion BJ Penn Arrested for Fifth time This year for Violating Protective Order

Former two-division UFC champion BJ Penn was arrested Monday afternoon in Hilo, Hawaii, for violating a court-ordered protective order filed by his mother. Police responded to the area of Puueo Street at 4:03 PM after receiving reports that Penn, 46, had entered property he was legally prohibited from accessing.

BJ Penn Arrested Again

Penn was located near the scene and arrested without incident. He was charged Tuesday with violating the order for protection, with bail set at $2,000, which he posted and was released. This marks Penn’s fifth arrest this year, all connected to ongoing family disputes and allegations of domestic abuse.

Background of the Protective Order

The protective order stems from incidents that began in May 2025, when Penn’s 79-year-old mother, Lorraine Shin, filed for protection following multiple confrontations. Shin alleged that Penn physically assaulted her on May 25, shining a high-powered flashlight in her face and shoving her against a vehicle, causing pain in her back. She also claimed Penn stole her mail, tampered with security cameras at her home, and used glue to block her bedroom door locks.

In August, a Hilo Family Court judge granted Shin a one-year no-contact protection order, running through May 2026. The order prohibits Penn from contacting his mother through any means and requires him to stay at least 100 yards from her residence. During the hearing, Penn admitted under cross-examination that he had publicly claimed his mother and brothers had been murdered and replaced by imposters.

Mental Health Concerns

Some have expressed her belief that the UFC veteran Penn suffers from Capgras syndrome, a rare psychiatric disorder where individuals believe their family members have been replaced by identical imposters. She stated in court documents: “I believe my son is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome. He believes I’m an impostor who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.”

Penn has recently revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, which medical experts note can sometimes manifest symptoms similar to Capgras syndrome in advanced stages. His erratic behavior has included social media posts claiming family members are imposters and government agents attempting to steal his assets.

Legal Troubles Throughout 2025

Penn’s arrest Monday represents a continuation of escalating legal problems. He was initially arrested in late May on domestic abuse charges, followed by two additional arrests within six days for violating court orders. Another arrest occurred in June for violating a temporary restraining order. Each incident involved relatively low bail amounts, typically $2,000 to $3,000, allowing Penn to secure release shortly after arrest.

The pattern has raised concerns among observers about the effectiveness of the legal interventions. Penn has trials scheduled for October 20 and November 3 related to the earlier charges.

Penn’s Fighting Legacy

Penn remains one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history. He was the first non-Brazilian to win a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world championship at the black belt level in 2000. In MMA, Penn became one of only two fighters to win UFC titles in two weight divisions, capturing the welterweight championship in 2004 by submitting Matt Hughes and the lightweight title in 2008.

The Hawaiian fighter was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015, with then-UFC President Dana White praising his role in building the organization: “He was one of those stars who helped build the UFC. When we bought this company, we were told no-one cared about lightweights. BJ Penn not only made people care, he was one of the biggest draws in UFC history”.

Penn’s career ended on a difficult note with seven consecutive losses from 2011 to 2019, culminating in his release from the UFC after involvement in bar altercations. His final professional record stands at 16-14-2, but his peak years from 2004 to 2010 established him as one of the sport’s most dominant lightweights.