BJ Penn’s Mother Files for Restraining Order Against UFC Legend Citing Allegations of ‘Extreme Psychological Abuse’

It’s become clear in recent years that there is something very wrong with BJ Penn, and the situation seems to be getting worse.

Recently, LowKick MMA reported that Penn had been arrested on a charge of “abuse family or household member: offensive physical contact.” A video of the former UFC superstar lying in his bed while being surrounded by a half-dozen police officers also made the rounds on social media.

After repeatedly asking the officers questions, Penn was eventually pulled from his bed, cuffed, and booked.

Penn posted a $2,000 bond and was handed a court date, but the drama didn’t stop there.

According to MMA Fighting, Penn’s mother, Lorraine Shin, filed for a restraining order against her son following the arrest. Shin claims that Penn used “extreme psychological abuse towards me for over the past several months, that I am not Lorraine Shin, I killed his family and have taken over his mother’s identity, and he wants me to be removed from his home.”

In the request for the restraining order, Shin alleges that she returned home from a trip on May 11 and found “all my belongings, such as clothes, shoes, jewelry, personal items, and my bed removed from my bedroom.” After Penn allegedly denied knowing where his mother’s belongings were, Shin filed a theft report with police.

A few days later, on May 16, Shin claims “my personal purse with my driver’s license, credit card, and locks for my safe were stolen,” and she made a separate theft report. Shin says Penn allegedly told her that “all the items in the safe were his.” Shin says she then installed a dead bolt lock on her bedroom door, along with security cameras both inside and outside the home. She claims Penn was caught taking down the cameras, and “he also put glue into my dead bolts that stopped me from opening my bedroom door.”

Penn reportedly denied the allegations when Shin called the police to report the vandalism. After returning home from another weekend trip on May 25, she found that Penn allegedly “placed duct tape on my video cameras to block the video camera and placed glue into my deadbolt on my bedroom door to stop me from entering my bedroom.” Shin also noticed that she had no mail in her mailbox after being out of town for a few days.

When she approached Penn about the missing mail, the ex-fighter denied taking it, but then later that night she found her son inside a friend’s vehicle and claims she saw her mail in the backseat. That led to Shin contacting the police once again, but this time, Penn allegedly shoved a flashlight in her face in an attempt to stop her from dialing the police phone number.

“I tried turning in several directions and he continued to blind me with his flashlight,” Shin wrote. “I then tried to grab the flashlight and remove it from my face, and then he grabbed my arms and shoved me against the 4-door gray sedan, which I felt a sharp pain in my back. I then started to scream at the top of my voice for my son, Reagan Penn, to help me.

“Reagan lives two houses away from me. Reagan ran over to help me. I then dialed 911 for help.”

BJ Penn violated 48-hour notice to stay away from his mother’s home

Shin says Penn was then arrested and “given 48 hours” to stay away from the home.

However, the next morning, Shin says she was upstairs when she heard a noise downstairs, and when she went to investigate, she noticed one of her sliding glass doors was open. Shin says that as she was walking towards the back entrance door to the house, she spotted Penn “bolting from the rear stairs to exit the back door.” She claims Penn jumped in the same car with his friend and left.

Shin says she later heard Penn arguing with her son, Reagan, at his home when police were called again. She says she showed police the video of Penn entering and exiting her home in violation of the 48-hour rule, and he was arrested yet again.

“I believe my son [BJ Penn] is suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome (a psychiatric disorder in which a person holds a delusion that a friend, spouse, parent, other close family member has been replaced by an identical impostor),” she wrote. “He believes I’m an impostor who has killed his family to gain control of the family assets.

“In the best interest for my safety, I ask the court for a six-month [temporary restraining order] and have my son ordered to get medical treatment or other source of therapy.”