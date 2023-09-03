Three-time Tyson Fury opponent Derek Chisora believes ‘The Gypsy King’ will hit the mat when he steps into the squared circle with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou this fall.

On October 28, Ngannou will make his professional boxing debut as he heads the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for a showdown with the reigning WBC heavyweight world champion, Tyson Fury. With ‘The Predator’ stepping in the ring for the very first time, many, including Chisora, expect him to fall short of having his hand raised in Riyadh. But that doesn’t mean he won’t put up a hell of a fight.

In an interview with Seconds Out, Derek Chisora suggested that Ngannou will drop Fury at least once during the matchup, but he ultimately believes that ‘The Gyspy King’ will leave with another big win on his record.

“Yes [I’ve been watching him train with Mike Tyson]. That’s a big fight,” Chisora said. “Tyson is going to win it but I think Tyson is going to get dropped by Ngannou.”

I'm really enjoying these clips of Mike Tyson training Francis Ngannou 🥊pic.twitter.com/HUuDLXbnTX — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 1, 2023

Derek Chisora is 0-3 Against Tyson Fury

Chisora has shared the squared circle with Tyson Fury on three separate occasions. Their first meeting in 2011 saw Fury score a unanimous decision over the Zimbabwean. Three years later, they ran it back with Chisora retiring at the conclusion of the tenth. Fast forward eight years later, the pair met once again in an unnecessary trilogy bout that saw Chisora once again fall, this time by way of a 10th-round TKO.

Fury has not stepped between the ropes since then their third meeting, but all signs pointed toward ‘The Gypsy King’ facing Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight title unification clash this year. Sadly, the two parties were unable to come to terms, leading Fury to sign on the dotted line for a fight with Francis Ngannou whilst Usyk scored a ninth-round knockout against Daniel Dubois in Poland last month.

Recent reports suggest that the pair are once again in negotiations to deliver the long-awaited showdown in 2024, but first, Tyson Fury will have to get past one of the heaviest hitters in mixed martial arts history.