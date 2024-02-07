Video – Former Anthony Joshua opponent Paul Butlin gets into heated confrontation while working as a bailiff

ByCraig Pekios
Paul Butlin

Paul Butlin, a British former boxing standout who competed against the likes of Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora, is going viral after engaging in a heated confrontation while working as a bailiff.

In a video clip shared by Michael Benson of talkSport, the angry cameraman rages at Butlin for doing his job by delivering a letter to him regarding an outstanding fine that he refuses to pay. Unaware of who he is talking to, the man threatens to “punch the f*ck” out of Butlin and tells him “I’ll absolutely f*cking annihilate you.”

Butlin remained calm for the majority of the clip and even replied to the repeated verbal threats saying, “I’m not here to fight you, I’m not a fighter mate.”

The clip has amassed more than a million views on YouTube and has since been re-uploaded on TikTok where it has been viewed thousands more times.

Paul Butlin Sustained ‘One of the worst cuts’ Eddie Hearn has ever seen against Anthony Joshua

When Paul Butlin fought Anthony Joshua in 2013, it was only the second pro fight of Joshua’s career. Still, it only took Joshua 50 seconds into round two to finish the fight, leaving Butlin with one of the worst cuts British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn had ever seen from a punch.

Screenshot 2024 02 07 125158

Butlin also went the distance with Derek Chisora on two separate occasions. Chisora came out on top in both bouts but was later fined and suspended following their second meeting in 2009 after instant replay revealed that he had bit Butlin on the ear during a clinch in the fifth round.

Butlin retired from the sport in 2016 after going 14-24 with three wins by way of knockout. Two years before his retirement, he defeated Shane McPhilbin via disqualification to win the vacant Midlands Area heavyweight title.

