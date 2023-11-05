Derek Chisora calls for December fight with Ex-UFC Champion Francis Ngannou: ‘I’ll Knock Him Out’

Two-time WBC heavyweight title challenger Derek Chisora is ready to sign on the dotted line for a scrap with Francis Ngannou in December.

‘The Predator’ put on a stunning performance in his critically-acclaimed professional boxing debut, taking Tyson Fury to the limit and even knocking ‘The Gypsy King’ down with a vicious counter-left in the third-round of the showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Since then, every heavyweight boxer on the planet has been chomping at the bit to step inside the ring with the former UFC champion. That includes three-time Tyson Fury opponent Derek Chisora. In an interview with IFL TV, ‘Del Boy’ offered his take on Ngannou’s impressive performance on October 28, saying:

“He’s amazing, he’s a great fighter, he’s a strong guy, he’s a great MMA fighter, he caught Tyson on a bad day and it happens.” Asked if he himself is interested in mixing it up with ‘The Predator’ in the squared circle, Chisora made it clear that he’ll fight anybody, including Ngannou. “I want everybody, I want Francis Ngannou yeah, I wanna get it” (h/t talkSPORT).

Derek Chisora Offers his prediction for potential fight with Francis Ngannou

Offering his prediction for their hypothetical pairing, Chisora is confident that he’ll be able to do what Tyson Fury could not. “It’ll be a great fight and I’ll knock him out,'” he said.

“𝗜 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗻𝗼 𝗼𝗻𝗲 (𝗜𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝘂𝗱𝗶) 𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗘𝗱𝗱𝗶𝗲 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟯𝗿𝗱”@DerekWarChisora takes shots at @EddieHearn & promises to knock @francis_ngannou out 👀 🧨



Derek Chisora made his pro debut in 2007, scoring 14 straight wins before taking his first loss in his inaugural meeting with Tyson Fury in July 2011. Chisora would proceed to lose three of his next four before going on a five-fight win streak and working his way back to a rematch with ‘The Gypsy King’ in November 2014. Chisora once again came up short, retiring at the conclusion of the 10th round.

Despite once again losing three out of four, Chisora landed a trilogy fight with Fury in December 2022. Emanating from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England, Fury made easy work of Chisora, walking away with a TKO in the tenth. Chisora has since fought his way back into the win column with a unanimous decision over Gerald Washington in August.

A December fight with Francis Ngannou would give Chisora a fourth-month turnaround time since his last bout, a relatively short period in the world of professional boxing.

“I’m ready to fight every day bro,” Chisora concluded.