Fight legend Floyd Mayweather has shut down talk about him potentially fighting in MMA and instead revealed he is opening to returning to the boxing ring to face UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Mayweather fought McGregor fought back in 2017. It was one of the most lucrative and successful boxing matches of all-time. Mayweather stretched his unbeaten record to 50-0 by stopping McGregor who was making his professional boxing debut inside ten rounds.

‘Money’ has since taken on undefeated kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition fight under boxing rules. The fight took place at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on December 31, 2018. Mayweather knocked down his opponent three times inside one round before the fight was waved off – he reportedly made $9 million for the bout.

Speaking to Forbes Mayweather revealed he is currently planning a ring return, he said.

“We’re working on some things right now for Tokyo, whether 2020 or 2021.”

Unfortunately for MMA fans ‘Money’ shut down talk of him transitioning to the sport once and for all, he said.

“No [I won’t compete in MMA]. I think just like how winning teams receive home-field advantage in the playoffs…you don’t fix what isn’t broken, and my record isn’t broken.”

While the undefeated legend is currently retired he is open to rematching McGregor in the boxing ring, provided the money is right.

“For now, I’m happily retired. You never know, but it would have to be worth it,” Mayweather said. “Just like gambling right? Juice worth the squeeze no matter who the opponent is.”

Mayweather has had a difficult start to 2020. The 43-year-old lost the mother to three of this children and his uncle Roger Mayweather earlier this year. He has since spoken about becoming a boxing trainer with the hope of replicating his uncles success by helping create the next boxing superstar.

Do you want to see Floyd Mayweather rematch Conor McGregor?