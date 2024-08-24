Watch: Floyd Mayweather Arives in Mexico City in a Bulletproof Tank

Floyd Mayweather is ready for war.

On Saturday night, the legendary pugilist’s exhibition world tour continues as he returns to the ring for a hotly anticipated rematch with John Gotti III, the grandson of American mafioso and boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, John Gotti.

The rematch will go down at Arena Ciudad de México in Mexico City 14 months removed from their first meeting that ended in an all-out brawl after Gotti was disqualified.

Showing up in style, as he usually does, Mayweather was spotted arriving in a bulletproof tank ahead of their sequel south of the border.

Floyd Mayweather was seen in a bulletproof tank in Mexico ahead of his exhibition rematch against John Gotti III



pic.twitter.com/cUXKI9eLTJ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 22, 2024

Floyd Mayweather’s Exhibition Tour continues with Gotti rematch in Mexico City

It will be Floyd Mayweather’s eighth exhibition boxing match after wrapping up his pro career with a spotless 50-0 record.

Since 2018, ‘Money’ has made stops in Japan, Florida, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, England, and now Mexico to compete against the likes of Logan Paul, former ISKA world champion Tenshin Nasukawa, and Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of English social media personality KSI.

In his most recent appearance, ‘Money’ squared off with Gotti III in an exhibition bout on June 11, 2023. Less than a minute into the sixth round, referee Kenny Bayless put a stop to things and disqualified Gotti III for excessive holding and trash-talking.

Upset, Gotti III attempted to restart the fight on his own, going after Mayweather in the ring and prompting both corners to pour into the squared circle.

The seven-fight main card will air on DAZN pay-per-view for the price of $49.99 on August 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

DAZN can be broadcast directly on your television via Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV, Samsung TV, Apple TV, PlayStation, or Xbox.