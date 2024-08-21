Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III: ‘It’s Personal’, aiming for KO finish in bad blood rematch

Seeing his first exhibition bout with John Gotti III end in a disqualification due to an alleged case of excessive trash talking in June of last year, former world champion boxing star, Floyd Mayweather confirms plans to KO his rival in definitive fashion in their rematch in Mexico this weekend.

Mayweather, who ended his professional boxing career back in 2017 following a stunning fiftieth professional win, most recently took on former two-weight UFC star, Conor McGregor, stopping the Dubliner with a punishing eventual tenth round knockout win.

Sharing the squared circle with Rockville Center, Gotti III in the summer of last year, Mayweather’s latest lucrative exhibition boxing venture ended in controversial circumstances – with the duo trash talking their way to an official disqualification result.

John Gotti III wants to KO rival Floyd Mayweather in personal rematch

However, taking on Michigan megastar, Mayweather this weekend in Mexico City in an exhibition rematch, Gotti III revealed plans to end his “personal” fight series with the former with a blistering knockout win.

“I know this is going to be a very tough fight,” John Gotti III told Big Fight Weekend. “I know there’s a lot of bad blood and I know man-to-man, Floyd (Mayweather) wants to settle this as do I. Forget all the boxing and all that other stuff. It’s between me and him. It’s personal.”

“In the ring, it’s personal,” John Gotti III explained. “Outside the ring, I wish him one hundred years of health and happiness. But how would I feel to knock him out? I’d feel great. He’s just an opponent now, he’s just a face. If he comes in the way he came in the first fight, he’s going to get caught. He was very lax and lazy. If he comes in – there was a lot of mistakes he made as well, he’s going to get caught.”