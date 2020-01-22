Firas Zahabi Wants McGregor vs. Diaz Trilogy For 165-Pound Title

Spread the word!













One of the biggest questions lingering over the mixed martial arts (MMA) world at the moment is “who will fight Conor McGregor next?”

Many options have been thrown out, including the likes of Jorge Masvidal, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, and more. However, another option has been whispered about as well. That being the long-awaited trilogy bout between the Irishman and Nate Diaz. This is exactly what longtime MMA coach Firas Zahabi would like to see, as he explained in a recent AMA session. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“I love that idea (of Conor McGregor) fighting Nate Diaz again at 170 or 155,” Zahabi said. “Either way, it doesn’t bother me, even a catchweight, 165. Why not start a new title, a new belt, a new championship title?

“Super lightweight, 165, Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz. I would tune in. I think a five rounder with a belt on the line to settle this epic trilogy fight would be phenomenal. I would love to see that fight. I think it’s a great great possibility.”

McGregor and Diaz first fought back at UFC 196 in 2016. There, Diaz handed McGregor the first loss of his UFC career by submitting the Irishman in the second round of their welterweight bout. It was a tough blow for McGregor, who bounced back months later by rematching Diaz at welterweight with a majority decision win. After the fight, McGregor said he’d love to do the trilogy bout with Diaz, but at lightweight.

However, since then, McGregor and Diaz have fought several more times, Diaz fighting his last two fights at 170 pounds, with no intention of making the cut back down to 155 pounds anytime soon. McGregor seems to be enjoying the extra weight at welterweight as well. He recently made his return to Octagon action this past weekend in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner. McGregor knocked out Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of the evening at welterweight.

“Notorious” has also expressed interest in going after the division’s championship as well, which is currently held by Kamaru Usman. As for whether or not a trilogy bout with Diaz will happen next, that remains to be seen, however, fights against Nurmagomedov or Masvidal seem like the most likely scenarios for the Irishman moving forward.

Do you want to see McGregor and Diaz finish their trilogy next?