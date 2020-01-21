Michael Bisping Predicts Conor McGregor Will Fight Nate Diaz Next

Spread the word!













Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz will complete their trilogy in the near future. The Irishman made an emphatic return to the cage on Saturday night at UFC 246. Just 40 seconds was all it took for ‘Notorious’ to dismantle MMA legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. Despite Dana White rallying for the Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch before and after the fight, Bisping is very confident we’ll see McGregor-Diaz III next. Speaking to Ariel Helwani he said.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, I guarantee he fights Nate Diaz next,” Michael Bisping. Masvidal and [Kamaru] Usman are probably going to fight each other. Khabib’s going to fight Tony in April, then it’s Ramadan. If he beats Tony, he’s not going to fight anytime soon. And Conor already teased Diaz, and that’s good business for everybody involved. Fans want to see it, everyone makes money, so that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my prediction.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Another fight between McGregor and Diaz is sure to please the fans and generate huge money for both men. The pair are currently tied at one win each in the UFC’s biggest ever rivalry.

In the first fight Diaz came in on short notice and derailed the McGregor hype train. The Stockton, California native scored a second-round submission win to everyone’s surprise but his own.

Just five months later McGregor was able to right the wrong at UFC 202. The pair fought in an epic five-round war, which was one of the fights of the decade. Despite questions about his gas tank the Irish fighter emerged the winner at the end of 25 minutes of intense fighting. He picked up the majority decision win on the judges’ scorecards.

Who wins if Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz meet for a third time?