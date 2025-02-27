UFC Fans Sound Off on Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva Booking: “Bryce is Going to Think the Earth is Round.”

UFC fans are having a field day after learning who Bryce Mitchell will be fighting next.

Following another highlight-reel knockout against Melsik Baghdasaryan at UFC Seattle, Brazilian standout Jean Silva called out ‘Thug Nasty’ after taking exception to some of Mitchell’s recent comments.

Well, ask and you shall receive.

Days later, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Mitchell and Silva would step inside the Octagon at UFC 314 when the promotion returns to Miami on April 12.

Needless to say, fight fans had a field day reacting to the announcement with many of them suggesting that Mitchell has bitten off more than he can chew this time around.

“Bryce is getting put to sleep.” “Bryce Mitchell is gonna get DETROYED” “This is going to be career ending for Bryce” “Bryce gonna think the 🌍 is round after this 1” “Silva going from unranked to champ this year.” Bring back Mario Yamasaki for this fight. If ya know, ya know “ “UFC defo wanna see Hitler’s fishing buddy get slept” “Yeap, Dana wants Bryce Mitchell murdered on National television.”

Fans are backing Jean Silva to beat Bryce Mitchell

While that last comment is humorous, White confirmed that it was actually Mitchell who contacted him and asked for the fight after being called out by Silva. Even so, ‘Lord’ is a sizeable favorite with greater than 4-to-1 odds that he’ll come out on top. Mitchell is currently +350, meaning a $100 bet on ‘Thug Nasty’ would score you $350 if he manages to pull off the win.

Of course, there’s a good reason why Silva is the odds-on favorite to hand Mitchell his third loss inside the Octagon. ‘Lord’ is riding a 12-fight win streak with his last four coming under the UFC banner. Overall he has 15 career wins with a dozen of them coming by way of knockout, giving him an impressive 80% finish rate.

Mitchell, on the other hand, has nine submission victories to his credit but has only two finishes in 10 fights inside the Octagon. The last time we saw ‘Thug Nasty,’ he earned a third-round TKO over Kron Gracie in December.