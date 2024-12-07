Bryce Mitchell KOs Kron Gracie with Vicious Elbow Strike in Round Three – UFC 310 Highlights

Bryce Mitchell got back into the win column at UFC 310 via a vicious third-round TKO against Kron Gracie.

After letting Mitchell land a couple of shots to the body, Gracie quickly closed the distance and pulled guard. Mitchell went down with little resistance. From there, the fight stayed on the mat with ‘Thug Nasty’ controlling from the top and landing short shots to the body.

The second round saw Gracie land a nice left hand to get things going, but he found himself in a bit of trouble after Mitchell unloaded a combination followed by a knee that glanced off his chin. While Gracie was backpedaling, Mitchell chased which allowed Gracie to grab ahold of him and pull guard once again.

Fortunately, Mitchell got back to his feet and forced Gracie back up. Unfortunately, Gracie quickly pulled guard once again. However, Gracie finally got his offense going on the ground and slowly started to cinch in an armbar. Mitchell defended the hold forcing Gracie to transition to an arm triangle. Mitchell defended the triangle but nearly found himself in an even more dangerous armbar attempt.

Mitchell smartly gets himself out of danger and lands a few ground-and-pound shots as the second-round horn sounds.

Gracie immediately tries to pull guard in the opening seconds of the third round, but this time Mitchell slams him down to the mat with authority and unleashes a vicious elbow that has Gracie out cold. Mitchell lands another for good measure as the referee rushes in to bring the fight to a halt.

Official Result: Bryce Mitchell def. Kron Gracie via KO (elbow) at 0:39 of Round 3.

check out highlights from Bryce Mitchell vs. Kron Gracie at UFC 310:

Bryce Mitchell knocks out Kron Gracie!!!! pic.twitter.com/GlAgUacASy — MMA Mania (@mmamania) December 8, 2024

BRYCE MITCHELL KNOCKS OUT KRON GRACIE!!!



WHAT A FINISH #UFC310pic.twitter.com/geLsGv9oA8 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 8, 2024