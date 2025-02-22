Jean Silva continues tear with brutal KO over Melsik Baghdasaryan – UFC Seattle Highlights

Emerging featherweight star, Jean Silva can seemingly do no wrong at 145lbs — adding to his recent run of stunning form with a blistering first round knockout win over Armenian opponent, Melsik Baghdasaryan on the main card of UFC Seattle tonight.

Silva, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, has now turned in his stunning fourth straight knockout victory during his Octagon tenure, adding Baghdasaryan to his winning run with brutal force tonight in Washington.

Sidelined since making an impromptu lightweight outing opposite perennial contender, Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night Denver last summer, Brazilian prospect, Silva turned in a bloody third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the stalwart challenger.

And tonight, continuing that recent tear, Jean Silva — another product of the high-rising Fight Nerds team, stopped Baghdasaryan with a thunderous left hook straight right shot in the final minute of the first round — before eventually forcing a stoppage with a slew of ghastly ground elbows to the Armenian’s body.

Following his victory, Silva, who seems destined to a landing in the featherweight top-15 soon, welcomed the chance to take on fellow contender, Bryce Mitchell in his next Octagon walks.

Below, catch the highlights from Jean Silva’s stunning UFC Seattle knockout win

HE IS THE REAL DEAL 😮‍💨



Jean Silva has yet to go to decision in his young UFC career! #UFCSeattle pic.twitter.com/V7IXj8vSAp — UFC (@ufc) February 23, 2025