Bryce Mitchell books UFC 314 return in grudge fight against Jean Silva in Miami

Controversial featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell is set for his return to action at UFC 314 in April, taking on the surging, Jean Silva in a high-stakes pairing from Miami, Florida at the Kaseya Center.

Mitchell, who currently holds the number thirteen rank in the division, puts his place within the top-15 rankings on the line as he takes on the surging Silva, most recently stopping the returning, Kron Gracie with a brutal ground strikes knockout at UFC 310 at the end of last year.

Bryce Mitchell books UFC 314 return against Jean Silva

Featuring just last weekend at UFC Fight Night Seattle, Silva stopped Melsik Baghdasaryan with a thunderous first round KO win of his own, stretching his unbeaten run in the Octagon to an impressive five straight fights.

Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

News of Bryce Mitchell’s return to action against Jean Silva was confirmed by UFC CEO, Dana White on social media tonight.

Bryce Mitchell will fight Jean Silva in a featherweight bout at UFC 314 in Miami, UFC announced. pic.twitter.com/bggmqJLxiD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 27, 2025

Returning to winning-ways with his knockout of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star, Gracie in December of last year, Mithcell had been sidelined since finding himself on the receiving end of a thunderous opening round knockout loss to former interim title chaser, Josh Emmett the year prior in ‘Sin City.

Boasting an impressive 15-2 professional record, Fighting Nerds prospect, Silva is a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, and has so far landed an impressive four consecutive victories since his Octagon landing-proper.

In his debut, Silva stopped Westin Wilson, before racking up a trio of victories via strikes against Charles Jourdain, perennial contender, Drew Dober, and the above-mentioned, Baghdasaryan.

UFC 314 takes place on April 12. from the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida — with a vacant featherweight title fight between former champion, Alexander Volkanovski, and the surging, Diego Lopes set to take main event honors in ‘The Sunshine State.