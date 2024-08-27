FAME 22 Fight Card Breakdown and Betting Odds

FAME 22 will go down on August 31, 2024, live from Warsaw, Poland hosted at the PGE Narodowy. Let’s break down the fight card, favorites, and odds for this major event.

FAME 22 Breakdown

Krzysztof “The Beast from Tokyo” Gonciarz vs. Tomasz “Gimper” Działowy: Two of Poland’s top YouTube creators will face off in a boxing match. They will compete with small gloves in three rounds, each lasting three minutes. Działowy is a heavy favorite in this one. Also, see the best payout rate casinos and betting operators PolskieKasynoHEX.org for more info.

PashaBiceps vs. Diablo: This fight remains on the card with a slight change: the fighters will now wear boxing shoes in this MMA match. This match will be one of the co-main events at FAME 22: Ultimate. No favorite or odds have been released for this one.

Linkimaster vs. Owczarz: Marta Linkiewicz’s opponent for her fight at the PGE National Stadium has been announced as Karolina Owczarz. Marta Linkiewicz is an influencer while Karolina Owczarz is a fighter. This is a kickboxing match. Owczarz should be the favorite here.

Paweł “Big Woman” Tyburski vs. Norman Parke: Paweł Tyburski will replace Wielki Bu and face former UFC fighter Norman Parke. They will compete in a mixed format including boxing, K-1, and MMA. There are no odds as it is a custom rules bout.

This event also features a one-night tournament with eight fighters. This evening includes quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. The final match will have no time limit. In the first semi-final, we could see an interesting match-up between fighters with a significant height difference. If both Paweł Tyburski and Michał Kwieciński win their initial fights, Tyburski, who is notably taller, will face Kwieciński. Despite the height advantage of Tyburski, it remains to be seen if it will give him a decisive edge, or if Kwieciński can overcome this challenge.

The second semi-final features a highly anticipated rematch between Greg and Szeli. Their previous encounter at FAME 21 ended with a spectacular knockout by Greg, and fans are eager to see how this fight will unfold this time. Additionally, there is the possibility of a debutant, Taazy, facing Wiewiór, the champion of the K-1 tournament, in the semi-finals. The fighters are competing for a prize pool of over PLN 2 million at Fame 22.

Poland has been a center of MMA for most of this century with fight organizations such as FAME and KSW, plus athletes including Joanna Jedrzejczyk, among others. FAME 22, according to the organization, will be the largest “freak fight” gala ever.