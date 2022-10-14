With The War 4, has Poland discovered the purest form of hand-to-hand combat in existence? After hundreds of years of boxing, and decades of mixed martial arts, Poland is looking to push for the next form of human martial art perfection.

The War features tag team showdowns, multiple-man matches, and bare-knuckle action. At The War 4, featured a three-on-three battle. The strategy seems to be to pound out your opponent as quickly as possible so you can gang up going two-on-one with your teammate. Here is a clip:

Although, this feels like a step backward as viewers were expecting possibly a bigger number after The War 3 featured a five-on-five battle.

Previously, this same promotion pushed the envelope by combining even more factors. They once promoted a 3-vs-3 women’s bare-knuckle war.

Poland, The War, and More

Poland continues to strive to push the limit of what martial arts could possibly be. In High League, they introduced a little person championship:

Not to be outdone, FAME asked the question of who would win in MMA, a little person or a man?

Poland’s MMA-VIP had organized an inter-gender fight between a woman and a man.

But the Russian promotion may have out-done them all with an intergender 2 men vs 1 women fight featuring an elderly man.