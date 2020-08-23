Former UFC heavyweight champion, Fabrício ‘Vai Cavalo’ Werdum has long been associated with his exploits inside the Octagon – but it seems we’ve more than likely seen him feature under the UFC’s banner for the last time already.

The veteran Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player featured opposite multiple time light heavyweight title challenger, Alexander ‘The Mauler’ Gustafsson at a UFC ‘Fight Island’ event in July – scoring a patented armbar win in the latter’s divisional bow.

Afterwards, the Porto Alegre native spoke of his intentions to test free-agency – leading to immediate calls for a rematch, ten years in the making, opposite the iconic, Fedor Emelianenko under the Bellator MMA banner.

Well, Werdum has certainly fueled that fire even more. The 43-year-old 2nd. degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt has openly flirted with a move to ONE Championship in Singapore, as well as a potential rekindling with former Strikeforce head-honcho, Scott Coker, this time at Bellator.

In an interview with MMA Junkie’s, John Morgan – Werdum detailed his interest in rematches alongside current ONE FC heavyweight best, Brandon Vera – as well as the aforenoted, Emelianenko, whom just earlier this week, noted his willingness to meet the Brazilian in a re-run.

“Just waiting one more week to say something (about free-agency),” Werdum explained. “I love Scott Coker, he’s my good friend, I love him, he invited me to go for dinner. He called me, I called him. He’s a nice guy and I love Bellator too. But, I stay in the middle. Maybe ONE FC or Bellator. ‘Superfight’ with Fedor (Emelianenko) or Brandon Vera. Brandon Vera is my son. Remember, I beat him back (in 2008). He’s my son. He’s scared for sure. When I go to ONE FC, I take his belt. Maybe we have no fight, he just gives me the belt. Please, just give me the belt. Hey, Brandon Vera, please, please.” (H/T BJPENN.COM)

Werdum and Vera initially met back in June of 2008 – in the former’s first stint with the UFC, where he scored a first-round knockout win at UFC 85. The victory marked Werdum’s last in the promotion – before he returned to the winner’s enclosure professionally, opposite the above mentioned, Emelianenko with an earth-shattering first-round armbar submission success.

In Vera’s most recent outing last October, he unsuccessfully attempted to pry the light heavyweight crown from Aung La Nsang, dropping a second-round knockout loss. For Emelianenko – the former PRIDE FC great scored a one-sided knockout victory over Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson at Bellator 237 in December.

A move to Bellator for Werdum would see him follow in recent footsteps of perennial contender, Corey Anderson who inked a deal with the promotion following an extended period with the UFC. A move to ONE FC under Chatri Sityodtong would follow a monumental swap deal engaged back in October 2018 – which seen flyweight kingpin, Demetrious Johnson move to ONE FC, and wrestling great, Ben Askren finally link up with the UFC.