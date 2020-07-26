Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum is looking for his first win since 2017 against Alexander Gustafsson steps up a weight class after a long and successful run at 205lbs. Who will emerge victorious? It’s time to find out…

Round 1: Fabricio Werdum opens up the fight with lots of kicks. Alexander Gustafsson is light on his feet and manages to stuff a takedown from the BJJ specialist. Werdum manages to take the back as the Sweedish fighter tries to stand up. Once there he begins attacking the arm. Gustafsson battles hard but can’t stop the submission.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Fabricio Werdum def. Alexander Gustafsson via submission (armbar) in round 1