Long-time UFC light-heavyweight contender Corey Anderson has left the promotion and signed with Bellator. The top-10 ranked 205lb fighter is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC Rio Rancho back in February.

Ariel Helwani of ESPN reported earlier today that Anderson has asked for and been granted his release from the UFC. The 30-year-old has opted to immediately signed with Bellator.

“Corey Anderson has signed with Bellator. Anderson, who was not a free agent, recently asked for his release from the promotion and was granted it, according to sources. He still had multiple fights left on his deal, sources say. Shortly thereafter, he signed with Bellator.”

“Worth noting, Anderson has been training with DC for this Miocic fight. He can’t stop glowing about how good he is and how helpful he’s been to his training camp. Great, unexpected pickup by Bellator,” Helwani wrote on social media.

Anderson ends his UFC run with a record of eight wins and five defeats. ‘Overtime’ has several big names victories to his name including Blachowicz, Johnny Walker, Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi.

He joins the Bellator light-heavyweight division which is currently ruled by former UFC fighter Ryan Bader. The dual weight champion defends his 205lb belt against Vadim Nemkov at Bellator 244 on August 21.