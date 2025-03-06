Exclusive | Lazar Todev “Emotion can kill You” Inspiration from Fedor Emelianenko Ahead of Oktagon 68 Heavyweight Title Fight

ByTimothy Wheaton
For Lazar Todev, fighting for the Oktagon heavyweight championship is more than just another bout,it’s the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. With the biggest fight of his career approaching at Oktagon 68, Todev is ready to seize the moment.

Lazar Todev at Oktagon 68

Lazar Todev’s journey in MMA has been heavily influenced by Fedor Emelianenko, one of the most dominant heavyweights in combat sports history. He recalls watching Fedor during what he calls the ‘bright times’ of MMA, an era of raw intensity and brutal fights.

“For me, I wanted to be somebody like Fedor,” Todev admitted. “He was a monster. Maybe I don’t have his technique, maybe I don’t fight as beautifully as he did, but he was 100% a fighter. He was undisputed for so long, and I thought, ‘Wow, I wanna be like this guy.’”

Fedor’s legendary win streak, spanning over a decade, serves as a blueprint for Todev’s own ambitions. “I wanna have a fun win streak too—20, 30 fights,” he said. “Maybe he was one of the reasons I wanted to be a fighter.”

Beyond his dominance, it was Fedor’s composure in battle that resonated most with Todev. “When you fight, you don’t need emotion. Every emotion can kill you,” he explained. “You have to be empty, be like Fedor. Ice cold.” As he prepares to step into the cage against Will Fleury, he knows that staying composed and focused could be the key to making his dream a reality.

