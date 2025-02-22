Veronika Smolková Outclasses Aitana Álvarez in Dominant OKTAGON 67 Victory

Slovakian rising star Veronika Smolková delivered a commanding performance against Spain’s Aitana Álvarez at OKTAGON 67 in Třinec, Czech Republic. Competing in the women’s flyweight division, Smolková secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of action.

Veronika Smolková Victory at OKTAGON 67

Smolková showcased her striking superiority from the opening bell, landing a total of 140 punches, with 110 classified as significant strikes. In contrast, Álvarez managed only 38 significant strikes throughout the bout. Smolková’s relentless pace overwhelmed her opponent, leaving little room for Álvarez to mount any meaningful offense.

Key highlights of Smolková’s performance included her effective use of knees, teeps, and body shots. These techniques kept Álvarez on the defensive and also visibly wore her down as the fight progressed. Observers noted that Smolková might have secured a finish had there been an additional minute in the final round.

This victory marks another milestone in Smolková’s career as she continues her ascent in the flyweight division. With this victory, she is now positioned to fight for the vacant world title in her next matchup.

All Images Courtesy of Oktagon MMA.