Veronika Smolková Outclasses Aitana Álvarez in Dominant OKTAGON 67 Victory

ByTimothy Wheaton
Veronika Smolková Outclasses Aitana Álvarez in Dominant OKTAGON 67 Victory

Slovakian rising star Veronika Smolková delivered a commanding performance against Spain’s Aitana Álvarez at OKTAGON 67 in Třinec, Czech Republic. Competing in the women’s flyweight division, Smolková secured a unanimous decision victory after three rounds of action.

Veronika Smolková Victory at OKTAGON 67

Smolková showcased her striking superiority from the opening bell, landing a total of 140 punches, with 110 classified as significant strikes. In contrast, Álvarez managed only 38 significant strikes throughout the bout. Smolková’s relentless pace overwhelmed her opponent, leaving little room for Álvarez to mount any meaningful offense.

Veronika Smolkova Victory at OKTAGON 67

Key highlights of Smolková’s performance included her effective use of knees, teeps, and body shots. These techniques kept Álvarez on the defensive and also visibly wore her down as the fight progressed. Observers noted that Smolková might have secured a finish had there been an additional minute in the final round.

READ MORE:  Cutman Tate Calls Out Flat Earthers in the UFC: 'These MF*ers Should Never Get Hit in the Head Again'
Veronika Smolkova Victory at OKTAGON 67 2

This victory marks another milestone in Smolková’s career as she continues her ascent in the flyweight division. With this victory, she is now positioned to fight for the vacant world title in her next matchup.

All Images Courtesy of Oktagon MMA.

Veronika Smolkova Victory at OKTAGON 67 3

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts