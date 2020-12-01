Brandon Moreno isn’t buying the hype ahead of his flyweight title fight with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256 on December 12.

Both men picked up impressive wins at UFC 255. Moreno scored a first-round TKO win against the previously streaking Brandon Royval. Figueiredo made an emphatic first defence of his 125lb title, quickly submitting Alex Perez after Cody Garbradnt was forced out of their scheduled match-up.

Soon after it was revealed the UFC planned to quickly turn round their newest flyweight star and Moreno was picked as his challenger after establishing himself as the clear number one contender.

In an interview with LowKickMMA, Moreno expressed his excitement to be headlining the final PPV event of the year, he said.

“I’m so excited. For example, I love Tony Ferguson and he’s the co-main event. I’m the main event of that card. Obviously, it’s so much responsibility on my shoulders but at the same time I’m working too much for this opportunity to change my life. It’s a main event of a pay-per-view. I’m excited.”

The 26-year-old wasn’t overly impressed by Figueiredo’s performance at UFC 255 and doesn’t understand why many are hyping the champion up to be the next ‘Mighty Mouse’.

“He looked good, with good reactions for taking the guillotine and taking the neck of Alex Perez but I don’t feel impressed by his performance,” Moreno said. “Everybody is saying Figueiredo is the next Demetrious Johnson. He’s the next superstar of the company, he’s powerful, he’s fast – man I don’t think so. I know I can beat this guy. I know I can change my life and if I can’t just let me try. Just let me make my work that night and we will see.”

Ahead of the fight Figueiredo has expressed that he has a personal problem with Moreno. This is a notion that confused the TUF veteran who is only interested in becoming a UFC champion later this month.

“He’s very emotional. He’s angry with me for that, just for that,” Moreno said of calling out Figueiredo. “Man, he needs to understand that he is the champion and other guys want his belt. He’s angry just for that and that’s it.

“I don’t feel nothing bad against Figueiredo. I want to beat him and I know I can do it because he’s the champion but it’s not for him it’s for the belt. This is for my glory, my own glory. For him it’s personal, not for me. It’s just because I want to be the next flyweight champion of the world.”

Do you agree with Brandon Moreno? Is Figueiredo being over-hyped after just one title defence?