With just a single-second remaining in the opening-round, streaking flyweight contender, Brandon Royval dislocated his right shoulder, with number-one contender, Brandon ‘The Assassin Baby’ Moreno able to finish with ground-and-pound – possibly sealing his status as the next challenger to the flyweight throne.

In a high-paced, action-packed opening frame which we’ve become accustomed to when either Moreno or Royvel enter the Octagon, the latter briefly threatened with a guillotine, before the former flirted with a possible twister setup.

With eyes firmly planted on tonight’s flyweight championship main event between Deiveson Figueiredo and Alex Perez, Moreno and Royval were involved in a probable title-eliminator. Scoring a stoppage with just a single-second remaining in the round, Moreno continued his short shots from half guard as Royval winced in pain.

With referee, Marc Goddard jumping to call a halt to the action, Royval began clutching at his right shoulder, which had appeared to pop from it’s socket, with head-coach Marc Montoya relieving his student from some agony as he relocated the extremity following the finish.

Below, catch the highlights from Moreno’s stoppage win over Royval – possibily earning him a crack at undisputed flyweight spoils.

Fuuuck his shoulder was out. pic.twitter.com/b6Tyyqj3iK — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 22, 2020

I imagined him thinking “What? I am God” during that eye contact. pic.twitter.com/D1TD9Q78zg — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) November 22, 2020

With a SECOND to spare in the first round Brandon Moreno scores the finish! 😲#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/COz1SSxSp7 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020

"I'm ready for the title now!" – @theassassinbaby wants the winner of tonight's main event! 🏆#UFC255 pic.twitter.com/snl32HiKjZ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 22, 2020