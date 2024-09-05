Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz involved in latest viral scuffle with bouncer

Following his altercation with a Logan Paul impersonator late last year, former undisputed lightweight championship challenger and UFC star, Nate Diaz has once more hit the headlines, after footage emerged of the Stockton veteran involved in a physical altercation with a bouncer.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger and perennial welterweight contender under the banner of the promotion, made his return to combat sports earlier this year in his native California — besting former Octagon foe, Jorge Masvidal in his sophomore venture to the boxing ring.

Most recently featuring in the UFC back in 2022, Ultimate Fighter winner, Nate Diaz landed an impressive fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight gold holder, Tony Ferguson in their impromptu welterweight main event fight at UFC 279.

Nate Diaz involved in latest scuffle with bouncer

And gearing up for a potential return to the UFC next year, Nate Diaz was pictured on social media this week involved in a physical confrontation with a bouncer at a venue, before the duo were eventually corraled by onlookers after shoving each other and squaring up.

Nate Diaz got into a scuffle at the club 😳pic.twitter.com/q11sMxNmQs — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 4, 2024

As well as a potential return to the UFC to make a swansong in the Dana White-led promotion, Diaz has also been welcomed as a potential foe for another former interim gold holder, Dustin Poirier — who claimed he would be open to settling their long-standing grudge in a potential venture to the squared circle in the near future.

“I would love to [box],” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting during a recent interview. “That would be fun and exciting. … Just a change of speeds, different training camp, just something different. I’ve been doing MMA a while. I still love the training camps and love fighting, but to go to purely boxing, the whole training camp would be a lot less wearing on my body. No wrestling, no jiu-jitsu, running, swimming, that’s fun.