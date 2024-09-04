Ken Shamrock Recalls Joe Rogan’s Lion’s Den Extreme Training: “Tougher than what you’d face in a fight”

Joe Rogan has often spoken about his experiences training with Ken Shamrock and his legendary team, the Lion’s Den. This experience showed Rogan with an early look at one of the most rigorous training environments in MMA history.

Ken Shamrock and Joe Rogan Training

The MMA pioneer Ken Shamrock trained through the legendary Pancrase system and nearly died in that gym. He then took those exact same standards, to his gym, the Lion’s Den, in the USA.

The Lion’s Den was one of the first true MMA teams. It was known for its brutal training regimen designed to prepare fighters for the toughest challenges in the ring. Shamrock’s philosophy was simple: make training harder than any fight.

Joe Rogan has described the Lion’s Den as one of the most difficult teams to join. The tryouts for the Lion’s Den were notoriously grueling. Prospective members had to complete a series of physically demanding tasks, including hundreds of squats, push-ups, and sit-ups, as well as sprints and runs while carrying a partner of equal weight. This was followed by hours of sparring.

When asked about this in an interview, Ken Shamrock reflected on his time with Joe Rogan and explained: