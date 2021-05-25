Former UFC welterweight champion and promotional alum, Tyron Woodley has recently featured in a music video for fellow St. Louis native, Mai Lee’s new R&B track, REDD (Swim) — as the music artist’s love interest.



Woodley, a former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, saw his time with the North-American based promotion come to an end following the completion of his last deal after he dropped his fourth straight loss in the form of a UFC 260 Brabo choke defeat to the rising contender, Vicente Luque — despite a much more active output than we had seen in his recent fights. The bout earned Fight of the Night honours.



The 39-year-old Missouri native has also rapped himself in the past and has recorded his own music, however, during the latter years of his Octagon run, and particularly following his title loss to the current titleholder, Kamaru Usman back in March of 2019, received some notable criticism for his music career.



Co-headlining the event, Woodley suffered a rather one-sided unanimous decision loss to Usman, which came before another unanimous judging drubbing against one-time title chaser, Gilbert Burns, as well as an eventual fifth round TKO loss to former teammate and interim titleholder, Colby Covington last September after he suffered a rib injury.



Appearing in Lee’s music video for her latest release, labelled, REDD (Swim) — Woodley features on a bed with the music artist. You can catch the entire music video which features Woodley below.

Whilst yet to ink a deal with another promotion since parting ways with the UFC following an eight-year stay, Woodley has noted his interest in a potential professional boxing debut opposite polarizing YouTuber and 3-0 professional boxer, Jake Paul, after Paul stopped Woodley’s Roufusport teammate, Ben Askren back in April at a Triller Fight Club boxing event.



19-7 as a professional mixed martial artist, Woodley has notched noteworthy career triumphs over the likes of Rudy Bears, Andre Galvao, Tarec Saffiedine, Paul Daley, Jordan Mein, Josh Koscheck, Carlos Condit, Kelvin Gastelum, Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till to name a few.