Tyron Woodley continues to pursue a fight with Jake Paul.

In April, the internet celebrity stretched his perfect professional boxing record to 3-0 when he stopped Ben Askren inside one round on Triller pay-per-view. Woodley is a long-time friend of Askren and worked the ‘Funky’ corner on fight night. In the immediate aftermath of the event ‘The Chosen One’ called out Paul who doesn’t appear to have much interest in fighting the former UFC champion.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Woodley suggested Paul is ducking him.

“Jake Paul is – well I guess we kind of recognize he came from Disney – but we’re expecting him to be like this f***ing macho macho man he’s playing but he’s calling out everybody but me,” Woodley said. “I’m the one with real smoke with you. At the end of the day, that was Ben’s fight and I never want to take away the moment from Ben. That was his opportunity so everybody backstage is trying to get love and trying to get their name – almost the same way Jake took the shine away from Logan. They’re just Culture Vultures. He would vulch the juice from his own damn flesh and blood. His cornerman trying to take the juice from him. His whole crew moves goofy. My dogs don’t move like that.

“I was in the gym today in Miami training, looking around for Jake Paul, I ain’t seen him nowhere. He ain’t asked to fight me one time,” Woodley added. “He want to fight Dillon Danis who couldn’t bust a grape in a fruit fight or Tyson Fury’s cousin but he don’t want to fight a real puncher. He wants to walk around and vulch from the culture and suck it dry and walk around and take shots with rappers and think you’re a big shot fighter. Nah, come and get this smoke for real.”

Woodley was cut from the UFC after his last fight and is currently exploring free agency. This makes him a prime candidate to fight Paul as he has no promotional ties whereas other fighters do.

“I’m in and I can actually find him,” Woodley said. “People that keep talking about fighting him, they’re not even in position to fight him. I can actually fight him. I can fight him tomorrow if I want to.”

The welterweight great is keen to teach Paul a lesson for talking smack.

“I just think that some people need to be taught a lesson,” Woodley said. “At the end of the day, you can’t just sit here and think that real motherf***ers that put their time in this – yeah if you want to get in here and get a couple fights and make some money because you’ve got so many subscribers and you did something dope in another lane, I’m all for that. But when it comes down to you’re gonna parade around and act like you’re a straight, ‘Oh I’m a boxer, everybody’s scared of me, I’m this, I’m that’ and then you’re talking s*** about my dog, now we got to go.” (Transcribed by MMA Fighting)

Do you want to see Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul?