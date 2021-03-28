Vicente Luque has just submitted his most high-profile victory inside the Octagon, however, it wasn’t completely plane sailing for the #10 ranked finisher. Scoring his twelfth stoppage win in the promotion’s welterweight division, Luque managed to wrap up an opening round D’Arce choke win over former champion, Woodley — after an earlier fire fight between the two.

Immediately, in quite surprising fashion given recent performances, Woodley closed the distance and locked up with Luque at the fence. Winging with massive bombs, Woodley cracked Luque right behind the ear, drawing a brief wobble from the finisher, before suffering his own moment of worry when the latter counter with a massive overhand.

Worrying backing up to the Octagon fence in massive trouble, Woodley ate more strikes before evading, however, the far side of the Octagon didn’t offer ample time to recover, as Luque pour more pressure on.

Rocking the Missouri native again, Luque sunk in a D’Arce choke on the former welterweight kingpin, eventually forcing the tap.

Below, check out the highlights from Luque submission win over former titleholder, Woodley.