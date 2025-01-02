BMF Title vs. UFC Gold: Ex-Champion weighs in on Renato Moicano’s Max Holloway predicament

Ahead of his return at UFC 312, Renato Moicano’s pursuit of a symbolic BMF title fight with Max Holloway may land himself in a certain predicament according to Daniel Cormier — who claims the Brazilian is likely on the cusp of an undisputed title fight proper in the near future.

Moicano, who returns to action at UFC 312 in a main card against perennial contender, Beneil Dariush, looks to turn in his fourth consecutive win following a prior UFC Paris main event victory via doctor’s stoppage against French finisher, Benoit Saint-Denis.

Returning to action in just weeks time in Los Angeles, Moicano, who currently holds the number ten rank at the lightweight limit, offered former featherweight champion, Holloway the chance to make a targeted lightweight return — with symbolic BMF spoils on the line, to boot.

“I would love to do that [fight for the BMF title], especially Max Holloway now says he’s done at 145 [pounds],” Renato Moicano told MMA Fighting. “If he really wants to be a 155’er, I think that would be an awesome fight, especially because that’s going to put me on [track for a title shot].

Daniel Cormier weighs in on Renato Moicano’s pursuit of a BMF title fight

However, as far as the above-mentioned Hall of Famer, Cormier is concerned, Moicano may be cutting off his nose to spite his face in a title fight with Holloway — suggesting he could conceivably find himself in lightweight championship contention sooner than later.

Because of how important the BMF title now seems to be, he’s (Renato Moicano) almost looking at the BMF championship and almost ignoring the fact that he’s so close to maybe fighting for a championship,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

That’s the only scare for me with the BMF championship. Because I’ve heard now, on many occasions, people go, “I’d like to fight for the BMF title.”

It’s like, it’s cool, right? But I don’t know if that’s what it was intended to be.

But when you put world-class fighters in, fighting for the BMF title—like Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway—now you run into this issue a little bit, where we got a guy in Moicano going, “I got a do-or-die fight, which could potentially propel me into a championship opportunity, but I kind of want to fight Max Holloway.