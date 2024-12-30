Conor McGregor, Logan Paul boxing fight reports dismissed as potential pairing hits major roadblock

ByRoss Markey
Despite multiple reports overnight, detailing how a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul was inching closer to a massive landing in India — including from the Dubliner’s own media outlet, ice water has been poured on an exhibition pairing for the time being, it would seem.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion under the banner of the UFC, endorsed reports overnight detailing how an agreement had been reached for him to take on WWE star, Paul — to the tune of $250,000,000 in a trip to Mumbai, India.

MVP pours cold water on Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul reports

However, it now appears initial reports detailing a pairing of Conor McGregor and Logan Paul were spread following a bogus quote from a parody social media account on platform, X — with multiple outlets jumping onto the news subsequently.

Furthermore, across social media, Jake Paul — the elder brother of YouTuber and professional wrestler, Logan Paul’s promotional team, Most Valuable Promotion seemed to pour cold water on a pairing as of yet — posting three cap emojis underneath Conor McGregor’s social media post. (h/t Bloody Elbow)

Himself initially playing up a pairing with Paul earlier this month, McGregor dismissed he would be fighting unbeaten featherweight champion, Ilia Topuria next — instead claiming he would be sharing the ring with Paul in a trip to India, before then exploring a potential return to the Octagon.

Himself out of action since 2021, McGregor most recently fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in the pair’s trilogy rubber match in Las Vegas.

Ruling himself out a return at UFC 303 in June during International Fight Week, McGregor fractured a toe on the same leg as his prior injury, withdrawing from a welterweight comeback against rival, Michael Chandler.

