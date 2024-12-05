Official – Renato Moicano set to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 311 in January return

Surging Brazilian contender, Renato Moicano is slated for his return to action at UFC 311 next month — booking a lightweight clash with veteran contender, Beneil Dariush on January 18. from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Hoping to crack the single-digit rankings next month in the ‘City of Angels’, lightweight contender, Moicano most recently landed the number ten rank in the division — extending his winning run to four straight fights with a second round doctor’s stoppage TKO win at UFC Paris back in September against Benoit Saint Denis.

As for Dariush, the perennial lightweight challenger has been sidelined since December of last year, retaining the number nine rank in the division following back-to-back first round knockout losses to both Arman Tsarukyan, and former champion, Charles Oliveira.

Renato Moicano booked to fight Beneil Dariush at UFC 311 in January

And officially on deck to feature at UFC 311 next month, the promotion’s official X account confirmed a pairing between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dairush.

#UFC311 just keeps getting BETTER. Jan 18 can’t come soon enough!”

#UFC311 just keeps getting BETTER 😮‍💨



Jan 18 can't come soon enough! pic.twitter.com/jbiVNLdpRu — UFC (@ufc) December 5, 2024

As part of his impressive winning spree, Brasilia native, Renato Moicano has racked up four victories over Brad Riddell, Drew Dober, Jalin Turner, and the above-mentioned French finisher, Saint Denis.

Himself without a win since 2022, Dariush’s most recent victory came in the form of an impressive unanimous decision win over Polish challenger, Mateusz Gamrot, adding to a string of triumphs over the likes of Dober, Thiago Moises, and former interim championship holder, Tony Ferguson.

UFC 311 takes place on January 18. from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California — with an undisputed lightweight title rematch between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan slated to take headlining honors.

In the night’s co-headliner, surging challenger, Umar Nurmagomedov takes on the incumbent undisputed bantamweight kingpin, Merab Dvalishvili in a championship grudge fight.