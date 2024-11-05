Election 2024: Top Five Pound-for-Pound US Presidents Who Competed in Combat Sports

As the election 2024 season heats up, it’s worth taking a look back at some of the most influential U.S. presidents who have dabbled in combat sports. From martial arts to wrestling to boxing. In this article, we’ll rank the top five presidents based on their combat sports backgrounds.

Election 2024: Top Five Pound-for-Pound US Presidents in Combat Sports

5. Barack Obama

Barack Obama practiced two martial arts during different periods of his life. As a young child, he participated in Pencak Silat. This martial art emphasizes strikes, grappling, and weapons techniques, providing a well-rounded martial arts education.

Later in life, while working as a professor and part-time state senator in Chicago, Obama trained in Taekwondo under instructor David Posner. He achieved a green belt in this Korean martial art known for its dynamic kicking techniques. In 2009, during his presidency, he was awarded an honorary black belt by South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak.

4. Ulysses S. Grant

Ulysses S. Grant competed in wrestling. While specific details about Grant’s wrestling style are scarce, he was known to be a skilled wrestler during his time in the military and throughout his life.

3. George Washington

The towering George Washington had a healthy career in wrestling. Washington trained in this Irish folk wrestling style, which involves throws, trips, kicks, pins, and even submissions. At age 18, he reportedly held a county-wide or possibly colony-wide championship in this style.

2. Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln was renowned for his wrestling abilities competing in Catch-as-catch-can Wrestling. Lincoln excelled in this rough frontier style of wrestling, which was more akin to hand-to-hand combat than modern sport wrestling. He was known for his impressive strength and skill, reportedly losing only one match in 12 years of competition.

1. Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore Roosevelt was an enthusiastic practitioner of multiple martial arts. Roosevelt took a keen interest in Judo after witnessing a demonstration by Japanese Judo master Yamashita Yoshiaki. He trained regularly in the White House, achieving the rank of 3rd Brown belt.

Roosevelt was an avid wrestler throughout his life, often practicing with his sons and staff members. He continued boxing even as president, though he eventually stopped after an injury.