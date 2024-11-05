Election 2024: Top Five Pound-for-Pound US Presidents Who Competed in Combat Sports

ByTimothy Wheaton
As the election 2024 season heats up, it’s worth taking a look back at some of the most influential U.S. presidents who have dabbled in combat sports. From martial arts to wrestling to boxing. In this article, we’ll rank the top five presidents based on their combat sports backgrounds.

5. Barack Obama

Barack Obama practiced two martial arts during different periods of his life. As a young child, he participated in Pencak Silat. This martial art emphasizes strikes, grappling, and weapons techniques, providing a well-rounded martial arts education.

Barack Obama taekwondo

Later in life, while working as a professor and part-time state senator in Chicago, Obama trained in Taekwondo under instructor David Posner. He achieved a green belt in this Korean martial art known for its dynamic kicking techniques. In 2009, during his presidency, he was awarded an honorary black belt by South Korean President Lee Myung-Bak.

Top Five Pound for Pound US Presidents in Combat Sports Election 2024 2

4. Ulysses S. Grant

Ulysses S. Grant competed in wrestling. While specific details about Grant’s wrestling style are scarce, he was known to be a skilled wrestler during his time in the military and throughout his life.

3. George Washington

The towering George Washington had a healthy career in wrestling. Washington trained in this Irish folk wrestling style, which involves throws, trips, kicks, pins, and even submissions. At age 18, he reportedly held a county-wide or possibly colony-wide championship in this style.

2. Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln was renowned for his wrestling abilities competing in Catch-as-catch-can Wrestling. Lincoln excelled in this rough frontier style of wrestling, which was more akin to hand-to-hand combat than modern sport wrestling. He was known for his impressive strength and skill, reportedly losing only one match in 12 years of competition.

1. Theodore Roosevelt

President Theodore Roosevelt was an enthusiastic practitioner of multiple martial arts. Roosevelt took a keen interest in Judo after witnessing a demonstration by Japanese Judo master Yamashita Yoshiaki. He trained regularly in the White House, achieving the rank of 3rd Brown belt.

Roosevelt was an avid wrestler throughout his life, often practicing with his sons and staff members. He continued boxing even as president, though he eventually stopped after an injury.

    Top Five Pound for Pound US Presidents in Combat Sports Election 2024
    Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, and Bellator in person at live events.

    With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

    Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, Fighters First, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is is the authority on kickboxing and MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

