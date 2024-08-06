Top 5: The Most Jacked Olympic Wrestlers in History

These are the top 5 most jacked Olympic wrestlers in history. Olympic Wrestling is one of the physically grueling sports in the Olympic Games, whether you’re competing in Greco-Roman or Freestyle disciplines. Wrestlers who compete in the Olympics need to be in perfect physical condition. Due to this, sometimes we get to see some pretty incredible physiques.

The Most Jacked Olympic Wrestlers in History

These are some Olympic wrestling greats who have achieved some outstanding physiques. Let these be your bulk-up inspirations during your next workout. Let’s countdown the top five Most Jacked Olympic Wrestlers in History.

5. Artur Taymazov (Uzbekistan)

Artur Taymazov is an Uzbek-born freestyle wrestler with a presence in the super heavyweight division. He has won three Olympic gold medals in 2004, 2008, and 2012, plus one silver medal in 2000. Taymazov’s background in weightlifting and his impressive size have contributed to his success, making him one of the most decorated wrestlers in Olympic history plus one of the most jacked Olympic wrestlers ever.

4. Karam Gaber (Egypt)

Karam Gabe is an Egyptian Greco-Roman wrestler famed for his explosive power and muscular build. He won the gold medal in the men’s Greco-Roman 96 kg category at the 2004 Athens Olympics plus a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Gaber’s dominance has made him one of Egypt’s most celebrated wrestlers. Just a photo of him makes you want to do some bicep curls.

3. Javier Cortina (Cuba)

Javier Cortina is a Cuban freestyle wrestler who represented Cuba in the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 96 kg category. Cortina has also achieved success at the World Wrestling Championships, winning a bronze medal in 2014. Known for his muscular physique, Cortina is one of the most jacked Olympic wrestlers we’ve ever seen.

Cuba has produced some incredible Olympic Wrestlers such as modern legend Mijaín López. Lopes has been able to capture an incredible four gold medals in the Olympics, a feat no other man has been able to achieve.

2. Aleksandr Karelin ( Soviet Union & Russia)

The all-time great, but surprisingly only number two on this list. Aleksandr Karelin is a legendary Russian and Soviet Union Greco-Roman wrestler known for his incredible strength and dominance. He won three Olympic gold medals and one silver medal. His body is so impressive that Joe Rogan remarked, “Every now and then I like to pull out this picture of the great Russian wrestler Aleksander Karelin, just to remind myself of what a tremendous pussy I am.”

Aleksandr Karelin is one of the greatest Olympic wrestlers in history having won nearly 900 matches in his legendary career while only losing twice. His body was absolutely ridiculous. Plus, he was strong enough to utilize the famed “Karelin Lift” where he would lift his heavyweight opponent off the ground and then slam them.

1. Revaz Nadareishvili (Georgira)

Revaz Nadareishvili is a Georgian Greco-Roman wrestler known for his impressive physique. He competed in the men’s Greco-Roman 98 kg event at the 2016 Summer Olympics and was eliminated in the round of 16. Nadareishvili won a bronze medal at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships. His muscular build has made him a standout in the wrestling community being one of the most jacked Olympic wrestlers in history.

To achieve this kind of body is a near-impossible task to look like one of the most jacked Olympic wrestlers. But we have written up a diet and exercise techniques guide with tips from Olympian Jordan Burroughs. According to him, one must partake in box jumps, hang cleans, squats, dumbbell rows, lunges, fan bike interval sprints, pullups, band-resisted exercises, and battle rope drills. It is also recommended to add deadlifts, weighted pull-ups, rowing, bicep curls, hammer curls, tricep dips, and pushups.