Edson Barboza Wants Win Bonus For Dan Ige Loss, Ready To Fight In July

Spread the word!













Edson Barboza clearly believes he won his featherweight debut.

Barboza dropped down to 145 to take on Dan Ige on the main card of UFC Florida this past weekend. The Brazilian enjoyed a promising overall debut as he dropped and dominated Ige in the first round and ended the second round with effective ground and pound.

Ige convincingly won the third round and although he did have overall control in the second round, many felt Barboza landed the more significant strikes and should have come away with the victory.

Of course, that wasn’t the case as Ige would win a split decision putting Barboza on a three-fight losing streak with his last two losses now being highly-debatable verdicts. To make matters worse, Barboza can’t even appeal the decision as that would require accusing Ige of fraud or using illegal substances.

Barboza Ready To Fight Anyone, Anywhere, Any Time

One way things can be made better according to him is if he gets his win bonus. The former lightweight contender also stated that he’s ready to compete in July.

“Hey @danawhite @seanshelby the whole word knows that I won that fight! Send me the win bonus and the contract for July, anyone, anywhere, anytime. I will be ready.”

Hey @danawhite @seanshelby the whole word knows that I won that fight! Send me the win bonus and the contract for July, anyone, anywhere, anytime. I will be ready. — Edson Barboza (@EdsonBarbozaJR) May 18, 2020

It remains to be seen if Barboza will be given his win bonus.

Although it’s something that has happened in the past when fighters have lost fights they clearly won, this particular contest was still close. And given the amount of poor judging these last few events, Dana White may have to end up shelling out more than one win bonus.

Not that he can’t afford it though.

What do you think of Barboza asking for his win bonus?