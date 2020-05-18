Edson Barboza Is Not Allowed To Appeal ‘Devastating’ Dan Ige Loss

Spread the word!













Former lightweight contender Edson Barboza made a controversial start to his life as a UFC featherweight. The Brazillian knockout artist dropped to a split decision defeat against Dan Ige at UFC on ESPN 8 this past weekend. In the aftermath, many questioned the judge’s scorecards and UFC president Dana White went on record to say he thought Barboza should have got the decision.

Speaking to MMA Fighting post-fight Alex Davis – Edson Barboza’s manager – said he would be filing another appeal against this decision. This is a second consecutive controversial split decision loss for Barboza who ended his lightweight campaign on the wrong end of a judge’s cards against Paul Felder at UFC 242. Despite filing an appeal with the UFC that decision was upheld. He was hoping for a better result this time due to his good relations with the commission and the fact several other controversial decisions were also apparent on Saturday night, he said.

“We’re going to appeal on the call. We’re from Florida; I have a very good relationship with (Florida State Boxing Commission chief) Patrick Cunningham, who’s a very constructive guy. We’ll definitely appeal on a question of principle. It has to be done.

“But the problem is much bigger than that. This is something that just keeps on happening in the sport. The day after tomorrow, everybody’s forgot about it, except for the person that was on the wrong side of these decisions. We’ve got to do something about this. It just keeps on happening. In my mind, Barboza won the first and second rounds clearly. I don’t understand how the judges picked Ige. And what we need to understand is, how are they coming up with the decisions? We just don’t know. Unfortunately, Edson is going to be 1-4 in his last five fights, and two were decisions. What does that do to his career and his paycheck? The problem is something the whole MMA community has to face. We have to come up with a better system so fighters and their careers don’t get hurt.”

After speaking with Cunnigham, Davis told MMA Fighting that he won’t be allowed to appeal the decision as he would need evidence of fraud or Ige using illegal substances neither of which he has, Davis explained.

“I spoke with Patrick Cunningham this morning, the chief of the Florida State Boxing Commission, and he was very cordial, he listened to what I had to say, but, by law, he can’t have appeals filed unless it’s under suspicion of fraud or use of illegal substance. I’m not accusing anyone of fraud, let alone accusing Dan Ige of it — he’s a great fighter and fought really well. Even though I think the decision was completely wrong, I can’t file this appeal.”

