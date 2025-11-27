Edson Barboza Remains as Betting Underdog Against Jalin Turner at UFC 323

Betting markets view Jalin Turner as a clear favorite over Edson Barboza ahead of their lightweight bout at UFC 323 on December 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs Petr Yan 2.

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner Odds

The matchup pits 39‑year‑old veteran Barboza (24-13) against returning 30‑year‑old Turner (14-9) on a card positioned as the final event before the UFC's new broadcast model with Paramount+. Books have set Turner as a solid in the -240 to -280 range and Barboza as a sizeable underdog around +190 to +225 across major operators and odds screens.

When markets first opened after the fight was announced on October 21-22, consensus pricing was already in Turner’s favor but closer. Some market aggregation shows openers around Turner -225 and Barboza +190 at offshore books, with some market‑making Las Vegas shops nearer -230/+180. As limits increased and more bettors weighed in through November, Turner was bet down into the mid -200s, while Barboza drifted to the low +200s.

These odds translate to an implied win probability of roughly 70 percent for Turner and 30 percent for Barboza.

Barboza returns to lightweight after a difficult featherweight run and enters UFC 323 on a two‑fight skid, with recent unanimous‑decision losses to Lerone Murphy in May 2024 and Drakkar Klose at UFC 319 in August 2025. Turner has gone 1–4 in his last five, including stoppage defeats to Renato Moicano at UFC 300 and Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313, and briefly announced his retirement after the Bahamondes loss before reversing course to accept this bout.

Barboza remains a dangerous technician, with a long history of knockouts via leg kicks, body shots and counters, and double‑digit stoppage wins on his record. However, his UFC stats show he absorbs significant strikes at a rate comparable to what he lands, and he has been hurt and finished in several recent bouts at both lightweight and featherweight.

Turner, a 6‑foot‑3 lightweight with a 77‑inch reach, has 10 knockouts and four submissions in 14 career wins and no victories by decision, reflecting an all‑action style geared toward finishes. Most analysts predict a Turner stoppage as the most likely outcome, while framing Barboza’s best path as a measured striking performance over three rounds.​

A win for Turner would stabilize a stalled run in a deep division and validate market confidence that has him as a heavy favorite; a Barboza upset at current prices would deliver an attractive plus‑money return to underdog backers and extend the veteran’s relevance at 155 pounds.​​