Report – Edson Barboza set for return fight against Steve Garcia at UFC Fight Night event on February 22.

Veteran striking favorite, Edson Barboza is set to defend his status in the featherweight top-15 early next year — booking an intriguing pairing with the streaking, Steve Garcia at a UFC Fight Night event on 22. — with an official location or venue for the card yet to be determined.

Barboza, the current number fifteen ranked featherweight challenger, has been sidelined since facing British contender, Lerone Murphy earlier this year in a main event fight at the UFC Apex facility — suffering an eventual unanimous decision loss to snap a two-fight winning run.

As for Garcia, the Albquerque native is enjoying an impressive winning run in the Octagon, racking up his fifth consecutive win courtesy of a first round knockout win over Kyle Nelson at UFC Vegas 97 back in September.

Edson Barboza books return in February clash with the surging Steve Garcia

News of Edson Barboza’s return against Steve Garcia was first reported by MMA Fighting on social media tonight.

New fight alert: Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia booked for the UFC Fight Night event on February 22. That is a BANGER,” Damon Martin posted on his official X account.

A perennial contender at both the featherweight and lightweight limit, Nova Friburgo native, Barboza had turned in a pair of impressive victories over both Billy Quarantillo and Sodiq Yusuff — stopping the former with a spectacular flying knee stoppage.

During his lengthy tenure inside the Octagon, Barboza has scored notable triumphs over the likes of Ross Pearson, Evan Dunham, King Green, Paul Felder, Anthony Pettis, Gilbert Melendez, Beneil Dariush, Dan Hooker, and Shane Burgos.

An alum of Bellator MMA — beyond losses to Luis Pena and Hayisear Mahashate during his Octagon tenure, Garcia has picked up notable wins over the likes of Chase Hooper, Choi Sueng-woo, and the above-mentioned Nelson.