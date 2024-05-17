Edson Barboza calls for BMF title fight with Max Holloway after UFC Vegas 92 return: ‘Bro, imagine’

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC Vegas 92, fan-favorite striker, Edson Barboza has staked his claim for a symbolic BMF championship fight with recently-minted titleholder, Max Holloway – claiming if anybody deserves it based on highlights, it’s him.

Barboza, the current number twelve ranked featherweight contender, returns to the Octagon this weekend in a high-stakes clash with Manchester native Lerone Murphy – in search of his third consecutive victory at the weight class.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

Out of action since an impressive unanimous decision win over Sodiq Yusuff back in October of last year in the main event of UFC Vegas 81, prior to that, Nova Friburgo veteran, Barboza had landed a stunning first round knee KO win over Billy Quarantillo.

Knee from Barboza at UFC Kansas City

Edson Barboza eyes BMF title fight with Max Holloway

Racking up another highlight-reel finish amongst a career of shocking knockout finishes, Brazilian star, Barboza has floated a future BMF title fight with Hawiian favorite, Holloway, claiming his résumé of stoppages should firmly cement him as a deserving challenger.



“If one guy deserves to fight for the BMF title, it’s me,” Edson Barboza said during his media availability ahead of UFC Vegas 92. “Who has better highlight knockouts than me? Bro, imagine. I love Max Holloway, he’s one of my favorite fighters ever. I love to watch him fight, and he’s a very nice guy, very family guy, but imagine a fight against him for the BMF belt.”

“It’s going to be very, very good for me and him and the company,” Edson Barboza explained. “Like I said, I have 30 fights in the UFC. I think I deserve that. Of course, my focus is 100 percent on the next one, but I think it’s going to be good.”

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Himself landing the symbolic BMF crown at UFC 300 back in April, Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion landed a stunning buzzer-beating knockout win over Justin Gaethje.

And linked with a return at both the lightweight and featherweight limit, Holloway has been favored to take on incumbent 145lbs champion, Ilia Topuria in a blockbuster showdown next.

