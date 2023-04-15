Snapping his two-fight losing skid in his Octagon comeback, veteran Muay Thai striker, Edson Barboza has bounced back to the winner’s enclosure in a big way — stopping Billy Quarantillo with a stunning fifth round flying knee knockout in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas City.

Without a victory since May 2021 knockout win over Shane Burgos, Nova Friburgo veteran, Barboza had made his return tonight against Quarantillo following a run of back-to-back defeats against both Giga Chikadze, and Bryce Mitchell.

Returning to the winner’s enclosure in spectacular fashion, Barboza managed to solidify his status within the division top-15 at the featherweight limit, Barboza stopped Quarantillo with a brutal counter knee, slumping the Dana White‘s Contender Series alum with a thunderous knockout triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Edson Barboza’s win over Billy Quarantillo