Veteran striking favorite, Edson Barboza has landed his first main event victory under the UFC banner at the fourth time of trying — landing a unanimous decision win over Nigerian contender, Sodiq Yusuff in their featherweight headliner tonight at UFC Vegas 81, after a tense back-and-forth.

Dealing with massive adversity in the opening round of their main event showdown, Nova Friburgo native, Edson Barboza was almost stopped in the opening frame by Yusuff — who likely landed a 10-8 frame on judge’s and fan’s scorecards, dropping the Brazilian with a slew of strikes as part of a dominant and lengthy barrage.

Fresh from a stunning, highlight-reel flying knee knockout win over Billy Quarantillo in his most recent Octagon walk, American Top Team striker, Barboza would land some keen body strikes in the second round to steal the frame.

Almost closing the show in the final minute of the third round to boot, Barboza landed a whipping wheel kick, catching Yusuff at the fence and sending him to the canvas. Unable to wrapping up a front headlock choke submission, Barboza rode out the frame on top.

And in the fourth and frame frames, Barboza would land victories in each, even displaying his less than utilized grappling and wrestling work in the final round to take two takedowns over Yusuff, en route to a second straight victory inside the Octagon.

Below, catch the highlights from Edson Barboza’s win over Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 81

