Former undisputed lightweight champion, Eddie Alvarez has called for a return to the UFC, offering to close out his rivalry with Michael Chandler in the form of a trilogy bout between the two.

Alvarez, a former undisputed lightweight champion under the banner of the UFC, departed the promotion back in 2018, following a rematch stoppage loss to former interim champion and common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Taking his talents to the Chatri Sityodtong-led, ONE Championship in Singapore following his departure from the UFC, Philadelphia native, Alvarez most recently suffered a unanimous decision loss to Ok Rae Yoon back in April 2021.

As for Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight champion, has yet to return to the Octagon since he suffered an eventual third round rear-naked choke submission loss to the aforenoted, Poirier back in November of last year at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden.

Eddie Alvarez offers to fight Michael Chandler in potential UFC comeback

And with an expected fight between Chandler and would-be common-foe, former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor firmly up in the air, Alvarez, a former two-time opponent of Chandler, has offered to fight the Missouri veteran and in a trilogy bout and in a comeback to the Octagon to boot.

“Hey @MikeChandlerMMA you’ll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing, buddy,” Eddie Alvarez tweeted. “@danawhite @ufc know the deal. #trilogytime.”

“I’d gladly do USADA 24/7 any day of the week,” Eddie Alvarez tweeted. “Before my last fight my testosterone was a staggering 375 and I felt like a machine. I been drug free my entire life. I’d test positive for lots of caffeine at best. Bring on the testing and opponents.”

Twice competing during their gold laden professional careers, Alvarez and Chandler first met under the Bellator MMA banner back in November 2011, suffering a rear-naked choke to the latter, before avenging his submission loss to Chandler two years later in a close, split decision win.