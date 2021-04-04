Dustin Poirier is known for his relentless attack on the feet in the UFC octagon, but he recently had the chance to show off his underrated ground game as well against one of the world’s biggest giants.

Poirier recently had the chance to get some grappling rounds in with World’s Strongest Man competitor Brian Shaw and did more than just hold his own.

In a video circulating on social media, Poirier appeared to get the upper hand against the 6’8”, 400-pound Shaw, even forcing him to tap to a rear-naked choke.

@DustinPoirier getting that choke on 4x World's Strongest Man Brian Shaw because size don't mean jack on the mats. pic.twitter.com/8SEdZQ0DtM — Derek Hall (@aquabuddha7) April 2, 2021

This isn’t the first time that fans have been left in awe of Poirier’s grappling prowess. At UFC 242, Poirier sunk in a guillotine choke that nearly forced former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to his first career loss in the Octagon.

In a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Poirier spoke about his grappling game.

“I submit people all the time; put people unconscious,” Poirier said. “Haven’t finished anybody in the UFC with it, but it’s coming.”

Poirier was also originally scheduled to face jiu-jitsu sensation Garry Tonon in a charity grappling matchup in February 2020 before Tonon pulled out after suffering a serious cut in training. It would be interesting to see how Poirier would fair in grappling events such as Submission Underground.

Shaw became the first man to win the Arnold Strongman Classic in 2011 and is well-known in strongman circles. Nicknamed ‘Gigantor’, he’s also a three-time World’s Strongest Man Champion, last earning the title in 2016.

Poirier is all set to compete in his trilogy fight with Conor McGregor this summer, while Shaw continues his preparation for the 2021 World’s Strongest Man competition. Poirier signed his half of the bout agreement for UFC 264 scheduled for July 10th on Friday, while McGregor announced the fight’s booking earlier this weekend.

How do you think Dustin Poirier’s submission game stacks up against the best in Mixed Martial Arts?