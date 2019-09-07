Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier UFC 242 Full Fight Video Highlights

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Sat. September 7, 2019) in the main event of UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV), a lightweight title unification fight took place between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

Nurmagomedov last defended his title against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229 last October. However, the post-fight brawl that he started afterwards resulted in a suspension for the lightweight champion. With the division stalling, the UFC decided to crown a new interim champion. Poirier got his chance and shocked the world by outpointing featherweight champion Max Holloway to claim UFC gold.

They finally met to unify the titles and it was Nurmagomedov who came out on top. The first round was vintage Nurmagomedov as he took Poirier down and controlled him for majority of the five minutes while landing strikes and attempting submissions. Poirier improved in the second round by throwing more volume but was taken down by “The Eagle” who controlled him for the rest of the round. The third round saw “The Diamond” attempt a guillotine choke while being taken down by Nurmagomedov. However, he never truly locked it in as the Dagestan native went on to lock in the rear-naked choke submission to win the contest.

Check out the full fight video highlights here:

