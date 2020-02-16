Garry Tonon Injured, Charity Grappling Match With Dustin Poirier Off

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier’s charity grappling match with Garry Tonon is canceled.

It was announced earlier this month that the pair would compete in a charity grappling match on February 21 at a SubStars event. Poirier was also set to donate 100 percent of his purse to his The Good Fight Foundation.

However, the contest is now off after Tonon suffered a cut to his eye. Poirier announced the injury on Twitter as he wished the ONE Championship star well:

“Sorry to hear about your injury @Garry_Tonon get well man.”

Tonon replied soon after as he posted a picture of the cut above his eye and detailed how he had to withdraw as a precaution for his upcoming April fight.

“Thanks buddy it’s just a cut, no big deal but it’s right above the eye and if it re opens it’ll postpone my training for my fight in April and possibly re open again in the fight. Sorry man.”

Poirier’s purse was set to help support a local Women’s and Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana. The foundation were looking to rack up a year’s supply of infant car seats for the hospital.

Luckily, Poirier later announced that the foundation would still be getting the car seats. He will also be trying to get a fight booked soon.

“All good though! @TheGoodFightFDN is still getting the infant carseats for the hospital and im healthy and trying to get a fight booked!👊”

Poirier hasn’t competed since his submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in their lightweight title fight at UFC 242 back in September.

Who do you think Poirier will face next?