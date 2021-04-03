Conor McGregor says that one of combat sports’ most highly anticipated fights for the rest of the year appears to be close to fruition.

While the UFC hasn’t made a formal announcement just yet, the trilogy fight between McGregor and top-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier appears to be signed and booked, after McGregor made a post on his Instagram on Saturday promoting the apparent booking.

“The fight is booked!” McGregor commented. “July 10th you’re gonna see what the Mac is about. Adjust and absolutely fucking destroy! #BilliStrut”

It was reported earlier on Friday that Poirier had signed his half of the bout agreement for UFC 264 on July 10th. The location of the card is still unknown, but UFC president Dana White has alluded to a potential targeting for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, as opposed to the nearby UFC Apex.

McGregor is aiming for revenge against Poirier after suffering a second-round TKO loss to “The Diamond” at UFC 257 in January. Poirier led the charge with an onslaught of brutal calf kicks which stunned McGregor, knocking him down and ultimately finishing the fight. McGregor was victorious in their first matchup at UFC 178 by first-round knockout.

The timing of the bout is also a very underrated talking point. July is usually around the time that the UFC hosts their annual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though the promotion hasn’t held the event since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An official announcement regarding the event taking place this summer has yet to be made by the UFC.

After the retirement of lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, the title is up for grabs at UFC 262 next month when Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira battle in Houston. The winner of the McGregor-Poirier trilogy fight could be next in line for challenging for the belt.

