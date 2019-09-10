Dustin Poirier Warns Colby Covington: I’ll See You At The Gym

Spread the word!













Colby Covington seems to be making a lot of enemies within his own gym, American Top Team (ATT).

Now that his friendship with Jorge Masvidal has unraveled, Covington now seems to have also made an enemy in ATT teammate Dustin Poirier. Poirier comes off a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi for the 155-pound title. It was an emotional defeat for “The Diamond,” who contemplated retirement after the loss.

However, he did have some words for Covington in his post-fight press conference regarding his recent comments about Jorge Masvidal, another ATT teammate. Covington responded to Poirier while speaking on “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” this week. (H/T MMA Junkie)

“I thought they were very distasteful,” Covington said. “I’m not a sellout. I bought in, and he tapped out, and that’s what happened.

“I had to give the people America’s pick of the week. I had to give my honest opinion. I thought this was land of the free and home of the brave. Land of opportunity, freedom of speech. Sorry I can’t have an opinion. We don’t have the same opinion, and I just obviously knew Khabib was the better fighter.”

Covington also made fun of Poirier’s emotional reaction to his defeat. Now, on Instagram, Poirier is teasing a confrontation with the former interim 170-pound champ.

