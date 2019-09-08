Dustin Poirier Takes Shot At Colby Covington After UFC 242, Jorge Masvidal Responds

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier is not impressed whatsoever by Colby Covington’s recent antics.

On Saturday, Poirier lost in his attempt to become the undisputed lightweight champion when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him in the third round of their UFC 242 headliner in Abu Dhabi.

After the fight, Poirier was asked if he had any interest in fighting the winner of the recently announced Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight. However, Poirier didn’t seem too open to the idea as Masvidal is an American Top Team teammate. He did, however, mention Covington:

“Jorge is a buddy of mine,” Poirier said at the post-fight press conference. “I don’t sell out like f*cking Colby Covington and talk bad about people who I roll with.

“Jorge is a buddy of mine, I won’t fight him. He’s a training partner, he’s a good guy. If anything, I’ll go out to Florida and help him for that fight [vs. Diaz].”

Poirier is referring to Covington’s recent barb at Masvidal on Twitter where he labeled his former roommate as a “journeyman” among other things. Leading up to UFC 242, Covington also took a shot at Poirier when announcing his betting pick of the week.

It was all the more surprising because Covington trains closely with Poirier, at least in recent times. However, Masvidal had a response for Poirier, calling him a “real one”:

What do you think of Covington’s remarks towards Poirier and Masvidal?